Girls hockey: Tigers pick up first conference win

Carly Simon opened the scoring with a power-play goal late in the first period and Ellie Moser, coming off a hat trick against Hastings, scored the insurance goal the Tigers ended up needing. Shakopee scored on the power play late in the final period to get back within a goal, but goaltender Abby Bollig finished off a 24-save effort to preserve the lead.

Cassie Knutson, Jenna Gerold, Bailey Kelley and Emily Rubins all supplied assists for the Tigers.

The team hit the road for another conference game Saturday and slipped to 3-5 overall after a 3-0 shutout loss to Lakeville North at Ames Arena.

The game was scoreless for over 39 minutes before the Panthers found the net three times in an 11-minute span. The third was an empty-netter after Bollig stopped 25 of 27 shots.

The Tigers came up empty on 21 shots. The teams went a combined 0-for-9 on the power play.

The Tigers traveled to Apple Valley for another league game Tuesday and are back home tomorrow night to take on Burnsville at Schmitz-Maki Arena. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.