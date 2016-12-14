Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Girls basketball: Tigers take 3-0 mark into conference play

    By Matt Steichen Today at 3:09 p.m.

    The Farmington girls' basketball team shot 40 percent from the floor while building a nine-point halftime lead in its 51-40 triumph over Henry Sibley Friday night at Tiger Gym.

    Five players scored at least eight points as the Tigers improved to 3-0.

    "I felt we moved the ball well against their 2-3 zone and got some great looks at the basket," Farmington coach Liz Carpentier said. "I thought we dominated the boards and were able to get out and run in transition."

    Ellie Clayton led the Tigers with 12 points. Kaitlin Winston scored 11 points and also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. Morgan Ebel reached double figures with 10 points and Molly Mogensen and Sydney Blandin chipped in eight apiece.

    "The game was another confidence booster preparing us for our conference play this week," Carpentier said. "We have gotten better each game and have seen different defenses and matchups from opponents, which will help us down the road."

    The Tigers began South Suburban Conference play Tuesday with a road trip to Prior Lake to take on the Lakers. They are back home Friday to take on Lakeville South.

    Explore related topics:sportsFarmingtonbasketball
    Matt Steichen

    Matt Steichen has been the sports editor at the Farmington Independent and Rosemount Town Pages since 2007. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications from Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa. He has previously been a sports writer at the Sioux City Journal and Le Mars Daily Sentinel and the sports editor at the Austin Daily Herald.

    MSteichen@farmingtonindependent.com
    (651) 460-6606
    Advertisement
    randomness