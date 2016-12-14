Girls basketball: Tigers take 3-0 mark into conference play

Five players scored at least eight points as the Tigers improved to 3-0.

"I felt we moved the ball well against their 2-3 zone and got some great looks at the basket," Farmington coach Liz Carpentier said. "I thought we dominated the boards and were able to get out and run in transition."

Ellie Clayton led the Tigers with 12 points. Kaitlin Winston scored 11 points and also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. Morgan Ebel reached double figures with 10 points and Molly Mogensen and Sydney Blandin chipped in eight apiece.

"The game was another confidence booster preparing us for our conference play this week," Carpentier said. "We have gotten better each game and have seen different defenses and matchups from opponents, which will help us down the road."

The Tigers began South Suburban Conference play Tuesday with a road trip to Prior Lake to take on the Lakers. They are back home Friday to take on Lakeville South.