Boys hockey: Tigers split first two in SSC

The Tigers were awarded eight power plays in the physical contest, but still managed to put just 12 shots on the North goal. Still, the Panthers led just 1-0 before scoring a back-breaker in the final minute of the second period. They followed that up with two more goals in the third period.

"I truly felt we weren't ready and we didn't play 51 minutes of hockey, which is what it will take against a team like Lakeville North," Farmington coach Lee Goren said. "They were ready to play, and we just weren't. I was disappointed in the way we played. With our group right now it seems like we're one step forward and two steps back and for a coach that's not ideal."

FHS goaltender Gavin Enright finished with 27 saves against North.

Enright surrendered a power-play goal 5:30 into last Thursday's game at Shakopee, but blanked the Sabers the rest of the way, making 16 saves. Mason Enright scored later in the first period, with assists from Alex Trippel and Joe Wolters, to tie the score back up at 1-1.

It stayed 1-1 until 2:53 into overtime when Jordan Martinsen scored his first goal of the season for the game-winner.

"Shakopee played a pretty good game against us. I felt like we carried play for the majority of the game, played hard and were rewarded for our hard work," Goren said. "We can't let off the gas pedal when we go up against good hockey teams. We have to step up to the occasion."

The Tigers (3-3) tried to continue their pattern of following up losses with wins Tuesday night against Owatonna at Schmitz-Maki Arena. They travel to Apple Valley Thursday, Dec. 15 before returning home Saturday to take on Burnsville.

"We have a process in place that we need to buy into, and we need to keep getting better every day," Goren said. "We have a lot of work to do to figure things out. It's a learning process for the kids and myself, as well."