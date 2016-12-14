Dancers second in high kicks at North

"We performed first and the girls had a great performance but there were some errors. It was better than our first conference meet, but we have plenty of room for improvement. The judges thought highly of it and gave us some great scores," Farmington dance coach Madi Salisbury said. "Overall, it was a great meet and the girls were overjoyed to hear their names... hearing us called in second place was pretty awesome. This means we are moving in the right direction and I couldn't be more proud of our team."

The Farmington jazz team also competed and finished in fifth place after a tiebreaker. Both teams compete again Saturday at the South Suburban Conference Championships at Rosemount High School.