Wrestling: Peterson, Kukowski go 3-0 at Prior Lake Duals

"The wrestlers showed some great improvement from last weekend to this weekend. We had a great week of practice and it was reflected on Saturday against some tough competition," Farmington coach Chad Olson said. "There were some great individual performances in both the varsity and JV duals."

Two Farmington varsity wrestlers made it through the day undefeated. Fourth-ranked Luke Peterson went 3-0 with three pins, the third coming over St. Michael-Albertville's eighth-ranked 113-pounder in the final dual of the day. Freshman Mac Kukowski also went 3-0 in his first career varsity action, collecting a pin, a major decision and a decision.

Senior Skyler Raymond went 2-1 with a pin and a technical fall. His only loss was a 3-2 decision to Simley's No. 1-ranked wrestler Jake Gliva.

Senior Rylee Raddatz also came away 2-1 with his only loss coming against a top-ranked wrestler, Evan Foster of St. Michael-Albertville.

Eric Heusbourg and Nate Engel also went 2-1 for the Tigers, who compete again this weekend at the All Force Minnesota Christmas Tournament in Rochester. The junior varsity team will travel to Anoka for the Christmas Duals.