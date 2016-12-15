Cross country: Peterson 25th at Foot Locker Nationals

Sophomore Lauren Peterson competed for the final time this calendar year Saturday at Foot Locker Nationals at Balboa Park in San Diego and placed 25th with a time of 18 minutes, eight seconds on a challenging 5,000-meter course.

Peterson was in the top five after the first mile and still near the top 10 with a half-mile to go before losing some ground in the final stretch.

"My goal was to go out with the lead pack and hold on until the last mile and see what I could do," Peterson said. "I was pretty happy with my time considering I've had a chest cold the last three weeks and this was a really tough course."

The run earned Peterson honorable mention All-American honors and capped off a year where she placed third in the Class 2A 1,600 at the state track meet, won a junior national title in the 1,500, placed second behind teammate Anna Fenske (Fenske was also an all-stater in the 3,200 and the second eighth-grade finisher at Nike Nationals) at the state cross-country meet, and placed in the top 30 at both the Nike and Foot Locker national meets. Peterson was the sixth sophomore finisher at Nike Nationals and the fourth at Foot Locker Nationals.

"During track, I really didn't know how the season was going to go because I had a stress fracture, but I believed in the training coach Lippold gave me and it all worked out in the end," Peterson said. "Coming into cross-country, I didn't really take a break from track, and I was a little nervous when I wasn't doing very well during the season. I started feeling better around the section meet and started focusing on making these (national) meets, even though I didn't really expect to. It was really cool. They were great experiences."