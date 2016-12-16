Gymnastics: Gymnasts step up to lead Tigers at Eastview

Samantha Kramer, Ally Keehn and Erynne Thorn and Hannah Sorenson each posted the team’s top score in one of the four events during the Tigers’ 132.5-127.175 South Suburban Conference loss to Eastview/AppleValley.

“Although the score doesn’t reflect it, our girls did some incredible things. Again, this meet really showcased our depth of talent and teamwork,” Farmington coach Amanda Lund said. “I’m proud of everyone and their hard work. A lot of personal bests happened last night and a lot of our girls were really challenged and rose to the occasion!”

Kramer turned in the team’s top score of the night in the vault where she earned an 8.95. Madison Jones was close behind with an 8.9, Rachel Kiminski scored an 8.7 and Bailey McCuddin turned in an 8.45, giving the Tigers their top team total of the night, a 34.725.

Sorenson went on to score a team-best 8.8 in the floor exercise. Madeline Hins added an 8.6.

Keehn paced the Tigers in the uneven bars with an 8.2 and Thorn scored an 8.0 in the balance beam.

Sorenson was the only FHS gymnast to compete in all four events. She totaled an all-around score of 30.475.