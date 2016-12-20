Boys hockey: Inconsistent week leaves Tigers at 4-5

Alex Trippel and Ethan Gauer accounted for the goals. Trippel's power-play score made it 1-1 in the first period and Gauer's cut the deficit to one goal in the final three minutes. Trippel, Jordan Martinsen and Joe Wolters all provided assists in the loss.

The Tigers fell behind 2-0 two nights later at Apple Valley Sports Arena, but rallied for a gutty 4-2 road win. Darby Grengs scored twice in a five-minute span to tie the score in the second period and Tanner Sundt found the net with an assist from Gauer one minute, six seconds into the third period to make it 3-2. Andy Johnson added an empty-netter in the final minute.

After allowing the two early goals, Tiger goaltender Gavin Enright stopped all 20 Apple Valley shots over the final two periods. He finished with 28 saves.

It took the Tigers 48 minutes of hockey to finally get on the board Saturday against Burnsville. Luke Westfield scored at the 14:10 mark in the third period to make it 3-1, but the Blaze found the empty net just over a minute later to seal the win.

The Tigers take a 4-5 record into their road game against Rosemount at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Rosemount Community Center.