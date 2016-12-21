The Tigers suffered their first loss after a 3-0 start, but head coach Liz Carpentier was still pleased with several aspects of the team's performance.

"We had one bad stretch," Carpentier said. "Our effort and focus was great and players stuck to our game plan."

Kaitlin Winston paced the Tigers with a career-high 19 points and made it a double-double by hauling in 11 rebounds.

"She played very aggressively and was a threat on offense," Carpentier said.

Ellie Clayton and Sydney Blandin each added 14 points and Molly Mogensen scored eight points and handed out six assists.

"We continue to get better offensively each game and have more people contributing. We had three and almost four girls in double figures in this game, and last year we struggled to get two," Carpentier said. "We have come a long ways. If we cut down on our turnovers we will be in a lot of close games."

The Tigers continued SSC play Dec. 20 at Shakopee, and then have two weeks off for the holidays before taking on Lakeville South Jan. 4 at Tiger Gym.