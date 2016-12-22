Wrestling: Anderson second at Christmas Tournament

Senior Skyler Raymond went 3-2 and came up one match short of placing in a tough 132-pound bracket.

Seniors Eric Heusbourg and RyLee Raddatz and freshman Mac Kukowski each went 2-2 in the tournament. Bryan Scavone and Austin Hamel each won single matches.

"Our team did a great job competing against great competition. Most of our wrestlers were knocked out of the tournament by state-ranked wrestlers," Farmington coach Chad Olson said.

The Tigers compete for the final time before their holiday break Thursday, Dec. 22, in a triangular at Eagan.