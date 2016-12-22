Search
    Wrestling: Anderson second at Christmas Tournament

    By Matt Steichen Today at 11:01 a.m.

    Two Farmington wrestlers came away from the talent-filled Christmas Tournament with winning records over the weekend in Rochester.

    Second-ranked, 113-pounder Trayton Anderson was the Tigers' top finisher at the 34-team individual tournament at Rochester Community Technical College, wrestling to second place with a 3-1 record. He defeated fourth-ranked Jared Johnson of Kasson-Mantorville, 4-2, in the semifinals before falling to top-ranked Aaron Cashman of Shakopee in the finals.

    Senior Skyler Raymond went 3-2 and came up one match short of placing in a tough 132-pound bracket.

    Seniors Eric Heusbourg and RyLee Raddatz and freshman Mac Kukowski each went 2-2 in the tournament. Bryan Scavone and Austin Hamel each won single matches.

    "Our team did a great job competing against great competition. Most of our wrestlers were knocked out of the tournament by state-ranked wrestlers," Farmington coach Chad Olson said.

    The Tigers compete for the final time before their holiday break Thursday, Dec. 22, in a triangular at Eagan.

