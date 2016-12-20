Girls hockey: Moser, Bollig lead Tigers past Apple Valley

“Moser made two wonderful shots that the goalie had no chance on,” Farmington coach Jon Holmes said. “She has been shooting like that all year with the exception of being off target. It was good to see her get that honed in.”

Trailing 2-0, Apple Valley went on the offensive in the final period. The Eagles outshot the Tigers 16-1 in the final 17 minutes, but FHS goaltender Abby Bollig held strong and made 15 of her 23 total saves to preserve the win.

“Abby played wonderfully. She had some big time saves throughout the third period that kept things together for us,” Holmes said. “She had a diving paddle down save that could have made SportsCenter.”

The Eagles went on four of their eight power plays in the final period and scored just once at the 6:54 mark. Bollig and the Tiger defense were able to survive a couple of 3 on 5 situations and preserve the lead.

“Probably the biggest accomplishment was that we killed off over a periods worth of penalties that no one on the bench, on the ice, or in the rink felt we should have had to to begin with,” Holmes said. “The team held their composure and we dealt with the hand we got despite it seeming very much stacked against us. It was apparent we were faster and stronger last night and ultimately I believe that is what earned us our penalties.”

The Tigers took a 4-5 record into Tuesday’s South Suburban Conference game against Rosemount at the Rosemount Community Center. They’re on the road again Thursday, Dec. 22, at Owatonna before returning home to host the Louis Schmitz Holiday Classic next week.