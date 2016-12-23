Boys hockey: Another fast start lifts Irish past Tigers, 3-2

The Irish scored two goals in the first 10 minutes and outshot visiting Farmington 13-2 over the first 17 minutes of their eventual 3-2 win at Rosemount Community Center. They scored four total first-period goals the previous week in South Suburban Conference triumphs over Shakopee and Prior Lake.

“We can’t play catch-up hockey and our starts have been really good, especially in our three-game winning streak here,” Rosemount hockey coach Brad Stepan said. “I think it’s the way the guys are preparing for the game. The pregame routine is something we’ve tried to establish more this year and our senior leadership has been doing a good job of getting these guys ready to play.”

Tyler Linnerooth opening the scoring at the 6:31 mark, putting the puck past FHS goaltender Gavin Enright with an assist from Riley Engelmann. Less than three minutes later, Jackson Sabo found the net to put the Irish in front 2-0. Jake Smith and Max Carter assisted on the goal.

Farmington got back within a goal five minutes into the second period courtesy of a goal from Darby Grengs (assists to Luke Westfield and Tye Berger). The score stayed 2-1 until halfway through the third period when Engelmann scored an insurance goal for the Irish (assist to Griffin Lanoue).

Farmington’s Alex Trippel made it a one-goal game at the 11:35 mark (assist to Landon Lancaster and Nick Shearer), but the Tigers couldn’t net the equalizer over the final five-plus minutes. They were outshot 12-6 in the final period despite going on the power play three times.

“In this winning streak we’ve been much better at staying out of the penalty box,” Stepan said. “If you give a skilled team like Farmington too many chances they’re going to hurt you. We’ve been disciplined and kept really good structure these last three games.”

Continued improvement on the defensive end has also bolstered the Irish over the last two weeks. They allowed just 17 total shots against the Tigers and goaltender Ben Garrity saved 15 of them.

“I think we are exiting our zone with a lot more confidence than we did the first three or four games of the year. We’re doing a much better job of getting the puck up the rink quickly and out of our end,” Stepan said.

Enright faced 33 Rosemount shots and finished with 30 saves. The Tigers (4-6) have a full two weeks off before resuming South Suburban Conference play Jan. 7 against Lakeville South at Schmitz-Maki Arena.

The Irish, now 5-4, begin a four-game road trip with a long drive north to take on Greenway Thursday, Dec. 29.