Swim & dive: Depth lifts Irish past Tigers

"It was a fun meet and very close," Farmington coach Ryan Hamen said. "I was hoping to get more small points and I foresaw us finishing with a couple more firsts, but Rosemount showed more power than I originally thought they had. The Tigers were up for a good meet and we did swim well, but the times just weren't quite fast enough to overtake them."

The first event, the 200 medley relay, set the tone for the meet. Farmington's foursome of Seth Krause, Tanner Hubbard, Riley Kennedy and Ben Moorlach combined for a first-place finish, but the Irish came away with more points by bringing in their top three relays second, third and fourth.

Rosemount's Grant Toenges and Cody Spaeth followed with a 1-2 finish in the 200 freestyle. Later in the meet, Toenges edged Farmington's Austin Kueck for first place in the 100 butterfly and Spaeth teamed up with Keegan Henning for a 1-2 Irish finish in the 500 freestyle.

Other Rosemount first-place finishes came from Stephen Satnik in the one-meter dive and Brogan O'Donnel in the 100 breaststroke.

The Tigers gained ground late in the meet by completing a sweep of all three relays. Kueck, Eric Heddinger, Ian Alexander and Ben Walz combined to win a tightly-contested 200 freestyle relay by less than half a second, and the same foursome came back to claim victory by just over a second in the 400 freestyle relay.

"They had us after the breaststroke, but we still came in first in all of our relays and that was a lot of fun to watch," Hamen said. "We have really been working on a lot of technique. It is tough breaking old habits and put them into competition. The boys are working very hard at improving all the time and I continue to see us doing well in future meets."

Heddinger made it a four-gold meet by winning individual titles in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Kueck took individual honors handily in the 200 individual medley, winning by over seven seconds.

Alexander edged Rosemount's Jake Veness and Devin Anderson for first place in the 50 freestyle.