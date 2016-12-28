Girls basketball: A tale of two halves

The Tigers built an 11-point lead by halftime, but couldn't hit the clutch shots or grab the late rebounds it needed to thwart Shakopee's second-half comeback. The Sabers, winners by identical 68-34 scores in last year's series, rallied to win 57-50 on their home court.

"We got careless with the basketball and turnovers allowed Shakopee to gain momentum. We didn't rebound well in the second half, allowing them to score on second chance opportunities," Farmington coach Liz Carpentier said. "We are competitive, no doubt about it. We need to take the next step. We are at the point in the process of learning how to win, and we have to cut down on turnovers, make free throws, finish layups and be able to withstand mentally when teams make a run. When we do those things we will win the close games. It's a process, and we have come a long ways."

The Tigers showed just how far the've come in the first half when they outscored the Sabers, 31-20.

"We didn't turn the ball over, all players were involved in our offense, we moved the ball well and got good looks," Carpentier said. "I also thought our defense was outstanding, especially facing a lineup with four 6-foot players. We forced Shakopee into taking tough shots and held them to one shot in most of their possessions."

Sydney Blandin matched her season average, pacing the Tigers with 12 points. Morgan Ebel splashed three 3-pointers in the first half on her way to scoring 11 points and Kaitlin Winston scored nine. Ellie Clayton added eight points.

The Tigers (3-2) face Providence Academy and Northfield Dec. 28-29 at the St. Olaf Invitational. They resume South Suburban Conference play at home Jan. 4 against Lakeville South.