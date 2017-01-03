Girls hockey: Tigers triumph at Schmitz Classic

The Tigers turned back visiting Rochester Century, Red Wing and New Prague last week to capture the championship at the 12th-annual Louis Schmitz Holiday Classic. All-tournament team selection Jenna Gerold started the scoring with a power-play goal in last Thursday's finals against New Prague, and tournament MVP Abby Bollig preserved the 2-1 victory by making 14 saves.

"We played a pretty solid game from defense to neutral zone and on the forecheck. At the risk of sounding redundant, we had a plethora of prime opportunities again," Farmington coach Jon Holmes said.

Lexie Budensiek scored what turned out to be the difference-making goal late in the second period. The Tigers ended up with a 31-15 shot advantage. Holmes said the goal was a sign of progress for Budensiek, who had been stopped on a great scoring opportunity earlier in the game.

"(Budensiek) came down in the second period and had a wonderful feed from Marissa (Agerter), but didn't get her head up before shooting and found the goalie's belly, but when given the second chance later in the period she held the puck, made the goalie move and found room on the short side," Holmes said. "It ended up being the winning goal along with being a wonderful example of applying a learnable moment on the next opportunity which makes any player and coach grin."

McKenna Cavanaugh assisted on Budensiek's goal. Megan Bernu and Brenna Fuhrman also had assists in the contest.

Goals were at a premium a day earlier in the Tigers' semifinal meeting with Red Wing. The Wingers took the lead late in the first period and were four seconds away from skating to a 1-0 victory when Jenna Gerold scored the equalizer at the 16:56 mark of the third period, assisted by Bailey Kelley.

According to MSHSL rules, the game went down as a tie, but with the Schmitz Classic needing another finalist to take on New Prague, the game went to a best-of-three shootout.

After stopping all seven Red Wing shots in the seven-minute overtime period, Bollig continued to shine in the shootout. She stopped all three Wingers attempts, including a shot by standout Taylor Heise. Bollig finished with 26 saves.

Meanwhile, Gerold and Kelley both scored for the Tigers to punch their ticket to the finals and avenge last year's tournament finals loss to the Wingers.

"We played a solid game and definitely had chances to get us on top but we just didn't capitalize on them," Holmes said. "We knew it was going to be a very stingy game if we played our game well and they played their game well."

The Tigers (8-5-1) opened tournament play by breezing past Rochester Century 7-0 last Tuesday. They put 47 shots on goal compared to 11 for the Panthers.

Kelley led five different goal-scorers with two goals and an assist. Agerter, Ellie Moser, Emily Rubins, Carly Lancaster and Cassie Knutson found the net, as well. Rubins and Gerold each assisted on two goals.

Goaltender Emily Auge returned to the lineup and stopped all 11 shots she faced to earn the shutout.

The Tigers' schedule gets tougher this week. They went on the road to take on second-ranked Maple Grove Jan. 4, and host No. 7 Lakeville South in a South Suburban Conference clash Jan. 6 at Schmitz-Maki Arena.