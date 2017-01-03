Girls basketball: Tigers win two of three at St. Olaf

Some new players stepped up and the Tigers found a way to win two out of three close games and tie Eastview for second place in Northfield. Molly Mogensen and Sydney Blandin were each named to the all-tournament team for their efforts.

"I'm extremely proud of our effort all three days. We competed well, faced different defenses and had some kids step up and play consistently," Farmington coach Liz Carpentier said. "We have so many good things going right now, especially playing unselfishly and having bench players step up."

The Tigers opened the tournament last Wednesday by bouncing back from two straight losses with a 67-57 triumph over Providence Academy. They trailed 29-25 at halftime before racking up 42 points in the second half.

"After not shooting the ball well and missing some short shots, I thought we got out to a fast start in the second half," Carpentier said. "We pushed the pace, made free throws down the stretch and got the ball to the paint. We attacked the basket and finished better."

Mogensen finished the game with a team-high 20 points and also handed out nine assists. Blandin and Ellie Clayton each tallied 17 points.

The Tigers came on strong in the second half again a day later against Class 3A ninth-ranked Northfield, but couldn't overcome a 13-point halftime deficit in a 58-51 loss. They started the second half with a 7-0 run, but could never take the lead.

"Again, we are so close. We just need the confidence to finish out these close games," Carpentier said. "Over the course of the game rebounding and not getting to the free-throw line became factors. We got great shots against their matchup zone, however we gave them easy inside baskets at times."

Blandin scored a game-high 25 points in the loss. Clayton and Kam Corraro each added eight points and Morgan Ebel chipped in six points and grabbed seven rebounds.

The Tigers closed out the tournament with another strong offensive outing Friday against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva. They built their lead by shooting 53 percent from the floor in the first half and went on to win 65-52.

Blandin led the charge with another 20-point outing. Mogensen and Lexi Laube each scored 12 points and Clayton contributed eight points and seven assists.

The Tigers (5-3) resumed South Suburban Conference play Wednesday at home against Lakeville South. They're back at Tiger Gym Thursday, Jan. 5, to take on Eastview.