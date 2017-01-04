Swim & dive: Gators take another close one

"We lost a close meet tonight. There were too many close races that we didn't get in front of," Farmington coach Ryan Hamen said. "I count seven varsity races we lost to a Northfield swimmer by less than a second. We are always working at improving, and it is toughest to lose so many close races."

The Tigers kept pace early on in the meet thanks to a first-place swim by Austin Kueck in the 200 freestyle and a 1-2 showing by Ben Gunderson and Eric Heddinger in the 200 individual medley. Kueck and Gunderson both went on to win gold in all four of their races, including both freestyle relays where they teamed up with Heddinger and Ian Alexander. Kueck added more individual honors in the 100 butterfly and Gunderson won the 100 backstroke by over five seconds.

Tanner Hubbard secured another first-place finish for the Tigers in the 500 freestyle. He also placed second by one-tenth of a second in the 100 breaststroke.

Other runner-up individual honors went to Heddinger in the 100 freestyle, where he was edged for first by one one-hundredth of a second, and Seth Krause in the 1-meter dive. Krause, Hubbard, Ben Walz and Michael Vierling opened the meet with a second-place swim in the 200 medley relay.