Boys hockey: South posts penalty-filled shutout

Playing for the first time after a 15-day holiday break, the Tigers looked rusty from the start. They were outshot 18-8 in the first period and 50-16 in the game. Goaltender Gavin Enright finished one short of his season high with 46 saves.

Much of South's commanding shot total was piled up during their 10 power plays. The Cougars converted two of their first-period goals while on the power play and added another at the 9:01 mark of the second.

The Tigers earned seven power plays of their own in the physical contest, but didn't cash in on any of them.

The Tigers resume South Suburban Conference play Thursday, Jan. 12, at Eagan and host Prior Lake at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Schmitz-Maki Arena.