On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that newly-hired coach P.J. Fleck and offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca will bring a number of Western Michigan assistant coaches with them to head the team, including Simon, Brian Callahan, and Rob Wenger.

Simon, who starred for the Tigers until he graduated in 2003, went on to a solid collegiate career from 2004-08 as a wide receiver at Northern Illinois. He has been a wide receivers coach under Fleck the last three years at Western Michigan. Fleck was also a wide receiver at Northern Illinois from 1999-2003 before becoming Simon's position coach with the Huskies.

According to the Star Tribune report, Callahan is expected to become Minnesota's tight ends coach, while Wenger will likely be special teams coordinator. In a radio interview, Fleck said he plans to have his staff selected this week.