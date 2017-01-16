Stikey Notes: Tritchler was a memorable coach

There are two things I remember most about Seamus: his wonderful Irish accent (I loved the way he said the word “Ireland” almost as if it were one syllable) and his perpetual optimism. No matter how much or how little skill his team possessed in a given year, he would always assure me in the season preview interview that they just needed a couple of breaks to finish in the top three in the conference.

2003 Farmington High School graduate Matt Simon will be returning to Minnesota as part of new Gopher football coach PJ Fleck’s staff. Simon, who starred for the Tigers and went on to a solid collegiate career from 2004-08 as a wide receiver at Northern Illinois, has been a wide receivers coach under Fleck the last three years at Western Michigan. Fleck was also a wide receiver at Northern Illinois from 1999-2003 before becoming Simon’s position coach with the Huskies.

Several area alumni are playing women's college basketball this winter. Farmington 1,000-point scorer Taylor Meyer is back in the lineup for the University of Minnesota Duluth after missing all of last season due to injury. She is averaging 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game after putting up a 17-point, 13-rebound effort last week against University of Wisconsin-Superior.

Another 1,000-point Tiger scorer, Sofia Chadwick, has played in five games off the bench for the 11-0 University of St. Thomas women's basketball team.

Rosemount all-time leading scorer Hannah Grim is averaging 12.5 points per game at Palm Beach Atlantic. Her former cross-country and basketball teammate Liz Evenocheck has started 12 of 13 games at Winona State and is averaging 7.8 points per game.

With the help of Farmington graduate Kaitlyn O'Reilly, the Navy women's swim and dive team defeated Army for the 28th consecutive time last month in their meet in West Point, N.Y. O'Reilly placed second in the 200 individual medley, swam a leg of the third-place 200 medley relay and came in fifth in the 100 backstroke.

The Rosemount comp squad held its all-conference cheerleading try-outs last week. Alex Wolf and Naavah Swanson were selected all-conference. Honorable mention honors went to Hannah Borgstahl and Jeniffer Ferreira.

The Farmington 8A, 8B, 8C, 7A, and 5A boys travel basketball teams all won championships at their tournaments over the weekend in Apple Valley.