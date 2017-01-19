Wrestling: Anderson, Peterson go 5-1 at Bemidji

"We like to focus on the process of what is going to get us to peak in February. Our record when it came to the process was 4-2," Olson said. "We had great intensity and energy and controlled what we could control in four rounds, but did not in two of the rounds."

The Tigers opened the meet by defeating Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, 46-22, Friday night. They lost their next two duals to Grand Rapids (43-21) and Perham (54-9) before coming back to edge Bloomington Kennedy 33-32. They closed out the tournament with losses to Brainerd (54-17) and Blackduck-Cass Lake Bena (43-22) on Saturday.

State-ranked wrestlers Trayton Anderson and Luke Peterson each came away from the tournament with records of 5-1. Anderson's biggest win came against a fourth-ranked 120-pounder from Perham, while Peterson recorded four pins and a technical fall while defeating opponents ranked sixth and eighth in the state, respectively.

Senior Skyler Raymond continued to climb toward 100 career wins with a 4-2 weekend and senior Grant Manninen won his first two career matches at 182 pounds on Friday.

The Farmington junior varsity placed sixth out of 16 teams at the Rick Lee Lumberjack Invite with 181 points. Chase Vought and Nate Roschen each won their weight classes. Cam Fitzloff placed second and Hunter Frost came in third.