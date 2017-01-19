Girls basketball: Tigers split SSC contests

Molly Mogensen scored a key basket late and knocked down the free throws necessary to secure the Tigers' 49-45 road win over the 2-11 Wildcats. It was the first time this season the Tigers found a way to win a close game. They lost by six to Prior Lake and came up seven points short against Shakopee and Northfield.

"We made the plays down the stretch to get out of there with the win. And it wasn't our best performance, but we will take it it," Farmington coach Liz Carpentier said. "I thought we made a positive step forward with the win. We really had to grind it out."

Mogensen did a little bit of everything in the win, scoring 10 points, grabbing nine rebounds, handing out six assists and grabbing five steals. Sydney Blandin matched her 10 points and also dished out four assists.

Morgan Ebel added nine points and Kaitlin Winston just missed a double-double with eight points and 10 boards. Sam Wiebold came off the bench to score five points.

The Tigers slipped back to 8-5 after falling to Burnsville 64-43 Friday night at Tiger Gym. The Blaze pulled ahead by 13 points going into break with a run at the end of the first half.

"Again, poor shooting and bad decision-making allowed Burnsville to stretch their lead. We made a few plays at the beginning of the second half, but Burnsville's inside game and domination on the boards hurt us," Carpentier said.

Mogensen once again led the Tigers with 11 points and six rebounds. Blandin dropped in nine points and Lexi Laube came off the bench and provided a spark, scoring five points.

The Tigers traveled to Lakeville North for another conference game Tuesday and are on the road again Friday, Jan. 20, at Apple Valley. They are back at Tiger Gym Tuesday, Jan. 24, to take on Prior Lake.