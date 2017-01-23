Swim and dive: Tigers reach True Team state as wild card

The Tigers finished with 1,154 points in 12 events in their home pool at Dodge Middle School, 153 points off the pace of section champion Rochester Mayo, but 37 better than third-place Lakeville South. The point total was high enough to get the team selected as one of only a handful of wild cards from around the state for Saturday’s meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

“We had a great day,” Farmington coach Ryan Hamen said. “The Farmington boys came to compete and they showed a lot of Tiger pride.”

The True Team format benefitted the Tigers at the seven-team meet. They had several events where four swimmers landed in the top half of the field in their respective events, starting with the 200 freestyle where Austin Kueck and Eric Heddinger placed 1-2 and Noah Budde (6th) and Evaj Thorn (9th) both landed in the top 10. Later in the meet, Kueck added another individual title in the 500 freestyle and Heddinger and Tanner Hubbard were close behind, coming in third and fourth, respectively.

Kueck, Heddinger, Ben Moorlach and Ben Gunderson helped lock up second place in the team standings by placing second in the meet’s final event, the 400 freestyle relay. The Tigers’ second 400 relay unit of Thorn, Noah Budde, Seth Krause and Ben Walz also contributed key points late with a sixth-place effort.

Gunderson captured individual gold earlier in the meet, winning the 100 freestyle by less than half a second. Moorlach added a sixth-place swim in the event and also led the Tigers with an eighth-place swim in the 200 individual medley. Gunderson, Moorlach, Heddinger and Walz also led the Tigers in the 200 freestyle relay, combining for a second-place performance that netted 54 points. The team’s next two relays came in fifth and seventh, respectively, combining for 92 more points.

Gunderson also swam to third in the 100 backstroke, leading four Farmington athletes in the top 11. Jacob Buysse, Noah Budde and Josh Budde finished 9-10-11.

Ian Alexander added a pair of high individual finishes. He teamed up with Walz for a 7-8 finish in the 50 freestyle and combined with Hubbard for a 6-9 Tiger showing in the 100 breaststroke.

Krause once again led the Tigers in the 1-meter dive, placing fourth. He opened the meet by joining Hubbard, Alexander and Riley Kennedy for sixth in the 200 medley relay.

The Class 2A True Team state meet begins at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the U of M.