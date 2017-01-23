Gymnastics: Scores keep climbing at South

The Tigers once again turned in their best team score of the season, a 141.15, in a four-point loss to the sixth-ranked Cougars. The JV team won its portion of the meet, scoring a season-high 130.45 points.

“Overall it was a super super exciting night! We still had four falls on beam, which hurt our overall score, and there were a lot of little execution mistakes that also hurt us overall, but it is super encouraging to see us continually improve,” Farmington coach Amanda Lund said. “Our focus for the remainder of the season is cleaning everything up.”

Returning state qualifier Amanda Davenport scored 9.4 or better in three events en route to her highest all-around score of the season, a 37.2. The senior earned the Tigers’ only first-place finish of the night in the vault where she scored a 9.5. She also placed second in the uneven bars with her highest score of the night, a 9.6, came in third in the floor exercise with a 9.4 and scored fifth in the balance beam. The beam accounted for most of South’s margin of victory as Cougar gymnasts placed 1-2-3-4.

The Tigers were at their best in the vault where they outscored the Cougars 36.775 to 35.7. Abby Schwartz placed fourth with a score of 9.2 and Kyla Bauman and Lauren Slayton were right behind in fifth and sixth, respectively, each breaking 9.0. Madison Jones came in fifth for the team with an 8.975.

Slayton placed fourth in the all-around with a total score of 35.35. She scored fourth-place finishes in both the floor exercise and uneven bars.

The Tigers also got sixth-place finishes from Abby Schwartz in the uneven bars and all-around and Rachel Kiminski in the balance beam.

The Tigers hosted Eagan Tuesday at the Instruction Services Center. They are back in action next Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Rosemount. Events begin at 6 p.m.