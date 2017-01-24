Playing on the road, the Tigers stuck within a point of fourth-ranked Apple Valley through the first 18 minutes and ended up posting their highest point total of the season in an 82-74 defeat. It was a far cry from the team’s performance three days earlier against a similarly-skilled Lakeville North team where they lost by 28.

“A different team stepped on the court. There was no question we played like we knew we could win — relaxed, confident, and tough,” Carpentier said. “We never backed down as the game was back and forth and responded with toughness. One bad stretch with a few turnovers and not being able to score allowed Valley to take the lead. The way we played tonight is what we have been trying to create for our program and instill in the players — belief and the confidence to compete and be successful against any team.”

The Tigers shot 52 percent from the floor in the first half and finished at 49 percent for the game. Point guard Molly Mogensen led four players in double figures with 19 points and made it a double-double by dishing out 10 assists. Sydney Blandin dropped in 15 points and grabbed four steals. Ellie Clayton notched 13 points in the first half. Kaitlin Winston made her presence felt in the paint with 11 points, 10 rebounds and six blocked shots.

The Tigers managed just 15 points in the first half of last Tuesday’s 66-38 loss at fifth-ranked Lakeville North.

Clayton finished with a team-best 14 points. Kamryn Corraro added nine points and Mogensen scored seven.

“I thought we had some good looks in the first half but they didn't go down. Some of the credit obviously goes to North, but mentally we didn't show the toughness needed to compete against a top team,” Carpentier said. “Overall, we didn't play as good of defense as we are capable of playing.”

The Tigers (8-7) were back at home Tuesday to take on Prior Lake. They begin a four-game road trip Thursday, Jan. 26, against Rosemount at Irish Gym. The Irish also took an 8-7 mark into the week.