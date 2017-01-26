Gymnastics: Tigers have record-setting night against Eagan

Led by a school-record all-around score from Lauren Slayton, the 19th-ranked Tigers piled up a school-record 144.55 points in their South Suburban Conference dual victory over Eagan. The JV team even got in on the action, posting a school-record JV total of 132.7 points at the Instructional Services Center in Farmington.

“We took a break from some gymnastics last week and took an entire day off of practice to focus on our mental game and what it means to be a teammate. I think that day was much-needed and helped the girls refocus on what high school sports is all about: encouraging others, having fun, and putting the team before themselves,” Farmington coach Amanda Lund said. “It was super exciting to see everyone come together and support one another last night! I hope that the girls can take the results of last night and realize that it was largely in part due to their encouragement towards each other and their confidence.”

Slayton has plenty of reasons to be confident after posting scores of 9.15 or better in all four events. She won the balance beam with a score of 9.425 and placed second in the other three events, earning two more 9.425s in the floor exercise and vault and a 9.15 in the uneven bars. Slayton’s school-record total of 37.425 spearheaded a 1-2 Tiger finish in the all-around, with teammate Amanda Davenport close behind at 36.5. Davenport won the uneven bars with a 9.325 and topped the field in the vault with a 9.5. She also placed fourth in the beam and fifth in the floor exercise.

Davenport and Slayton led a 1-2-3-4 Tiger finish in the vault along with Madison Jones (9.05) and Abby Schwartz (9.0).

Schwartz added a third-place effort in the floor exercise, a fourth-place score in the vault and a fifth-place performance on the balance beam.

The Tigers compete again Tuesday at Rosemount. Their final home meet is the following Tuesday, Feb. 7 against Prior Lake.

“When they can stay positive and have fun, we are most successful. So I am just hoping that they can carry this energy and use it as motivation and drive for the rest of the season,” Lund said. “It was easily one of the proudest moments of my entire coaching career seeing the team come together like they did last night, and breaking records is always a plus too.”