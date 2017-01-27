Zakoski, Jara win FHS Triple 'A' awards

Zakoski is enrolled in advanced placement and college courses. He is the captain of the varsity tennis team and a section leader in the Farmington Tiger marching band. Zakoski has competed in the ensemble contest and received a superior rating in the solo contest, but he is perhaps most proud of being a section leader in the marching band.

"Leading a section taught me a great deal about others and their growth. I have never been so proud to see the success of my section," he said.

Jara also takes advanced placement and college courses. She is on the executive board of the National Honor Society and she has been a geometry tutor for two years. Outside of academics, she has played varsity tennis since eighth grade and sung in choir since fifth grade. She is currently a member of New Dimension, the highest audition choir at Farmington High School. In addition, she is involved in golf and soccer.

"If juggling an active life were a state-sanctioned event, Ryan Jara would be battling for the title. Ryan is the role model I want for my children," Farmington teacher Beth Breiland said.