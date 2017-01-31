Boys hockey: Tigers bounce back

After allowing three costly power-play goals late against North, the Tigers tightened things up and didn't allow any against Apple Valley. The Eagles still posted a 34-25 shot advantage, but goaltender Gavin Enright came through with 32 saves.

The Tigers got on the board first courtesy of an Alex Trippel goal, assisted by Darby Grengs and Jordan Martinsen, late in the first period, but quickly fell behind after surrendering two goals in the first two minutes of the second period. At the four-minute, 12-second mark of the second period, Martinsen tied the game back up with his third goal of the season, assisted by Grengs and Trippel.

The score stayed 2-2 until Trippel tallied his second goal of the night, and team-leading ninth of the season, at the 7:31 mark of the third period (assists to Martinsen and Tye Berger). Martinsen added an empty-net goal with five seconds left.

The Tigers (7-10-1) couldn't dig their way out of a 3-0 first-period deficit two days earlier against the Panthers, but they came close. It was 5-1 North late in the second period before the home team reeled off three goals in a span of 51 seconds to make things interesting. Trippel and Mason Enright started the rally with back-to-back power-play goals and Luke Westfield followed with another score to make it 5-4.

The Panthers took momentum back with a pair of back-breaking power-play goals of their own in the closing minutes of the second period. They added a third power-play goal in the final minute of the third period. Six North power-play opportunities made for a busy night for Enright, who finished with 31 saves.

Trippel finished with two goals for the Tigers. Joe Wolters contributed two assists.

The Tigers are back on the ice Thursday, Feb. 2, at Burnsville Ice Arena. They return home Saturday to host Rosemount. The puck drops at 3 p.m. at Schmitz-Maki Arena.