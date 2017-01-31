Swim and dive: Tigers 11th, Irish 12th at True Team state

The Tigers placed 11th with 958 points and the Irish were right behind with 935 ½ points in action at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center in Minneapolis. Minnetonka pulled away from the rest of the field with 2,546 points.

“The boys swam well, but we saw some great teams compete,” Farmington coach Ryan Hamen said.

Farmington’s highest finishes came from its three returning state qualifiers. Senior Austin Kueck cracked the top 10 in the 500 freestyle with a ninth-place time of 4 minutes, 55.48 seconds. He also swam to 12th in the 200 freestyle and joined Eric Heddinger, Ben Moorlach and Ben Gunderson for 16th in the 400 freestyle relay.

The Tigers’ highest relay finish came in the 200 free relay where Heddinger, Moorlach and Gunderson teamed up with Ian Alexander for 11th place.

Gunderson, another senior and returning state qualifier, shined individually with a 10th-place finish in the 100 freestyle and a 15th-place effort in the 100 backstroke.

State meet diver Seth Krause added an 11th-place finish in his return to the U of M.

Three other Farmington swimmers broke into the top half in their individual events. Eric Heddinger placed 16th in the 200 freestyle and 18th in the 500 freestyle. Tanner Hubbard edged Rosemount’s Cody Spaeth by just over a second in the battle for 22nd in the 500 freestyle and Moorlach outdueled the Irish’s Logan Timbers in a pair of races, placing 18th to Timbers’ 19th in the 100 freestyle and 22nd ahead of Timbers’ 23rd in the 200 individual medley.

Rosemount’s top finish came in the 1-meter dive where Stephen Satnik placed fourth with a score of 326.25. Joining him in the top half of the 31-diver field was Brady Carrigan in 14th place.

Timbers, Spaeth, Raphael Popa and Grant Toenges closed out the meet with an 18th-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay.

Individually, Toenges swam to 16th in the 100 butterfly and 17th in the 100 backstroke. Keegan Henning added a 19th-place finish in the 500 freestyle.

“We had a really great meet. First off, by being there we already felt that we had done something to be proud of before the meet even started. Then when the meet started the boys really got to soak in and be a part of the atmosphere,” Rosemount coach Jake Kemna said. “In one heat, our guy would drop some time or fix something in their race that they had been working on, then in the next heat they would get to see a very talented pool of swimmers set meet records. We had a lot of fun and and lot of good races to really cap off a great weekend.”