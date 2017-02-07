According to event squad rankings released by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association last week, the North Dakota State University men’s track and field team leads the nation in the weight throw and ranks second in the shot put. Led by former Rosemount standout Payton Otterdahl, the school’s record holder in the event, the top four Bison weight throwers average a mark of over 64 feet this season — nearly 4 feet better than the next best school in the country. Six of the team’s throwers have surpassed 58 feet in the weight throw this year. No other school has more than three men at that mark.

The Macalester College men’s basketball team scored with under one second left to secure a 78-76 victory at Saint Mary’s University last Monday night at Saint Mary’s Gym. Former Farmington Tiger Wyatt Ferm led Macalester with 22 points while making 3-of-7 from three-point range. He is averaging 9.9 points in 10 games.

Rosemount state champion Rachel Schow ran a time of 8.64 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles for the University of Minnesota women’s track and field team last week at the Jack Johnson Classic. She now ranks fourth on the Gophers’ all-time list in the event.

Five area wrestlers competed in the ninth-grade state meet over the weekend in Champlin Park. Austin Hamel, wrestling at 120 pounds, led four Farmington wrestlers with a third-place finish. His only loss came to the eventual state champion. Teammate Zac Janz placed sixth with a 3-2 record at 132 pounds. Luke Weierke and Mac Kukowski also wrestled for the Tigers. Vlad Batvinka wrestled at ninth-grade state for Rosemount.

Rosemount alum Heather Kampf, running for Team Asics, moved up from her usual 800 and mile distances to run the 3,000 at Saturday’s Armory Track Invite in New York. She won by six seconds in a meet-record time of 8:51.27. She ran 13 straight 200-meter laps at 35-36 seconds before busting out a 33 and 31 on her final two laps.

Rosemount alum Tom Compton got to see some action on the Atlanta Falcons offensive line in Sunday’s Super Bowl in Houston after a teammate went down due to injury in the second half. Unfortunately for him, the Falcons blew the largest lead in Super Bowl history and lost to the Patriots in overtime, 34-28.

Rosemount’s Tess Grunklee this week was named one of 36 ExCEL Award winners statewide.

Farmington graduate Tim Mahoney is an assistant coach for the Eden Prairie girls’ hockey team that defeated Farmington 4-2 in last Thursday’s regular season finale. Mahoney can also mash softballs and has been a solid contributor for the Farmington Independent slowpitch team going back to 2009.

