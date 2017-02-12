Gymnastics: Tigers break school record again on Senior Night

The Tigers turned in their best team scores of the season in the uneven bars and balance beam in their final meet before Friday’s Section 1AA Championships in Owatonna. They scored at least 36 points in all four events, an average score of 9.0 or better from all four counting gymnasts, in a balanced effort.

“It was a great final regular season meet… There was great energy in the gym,” Farmington coach Amanda Lund said. “Now we will only have the section team at practice and practice will have a very different feel. The section team is filled with girls that are really hungry to be the best, so it is going to be exciting as we prepare.”

Lauren Slayton and Amanda Davenport will both be chasing return trips to the state meet while also trying to lead the 13th-ranked Tigers to an upset of second-ranked Owatonna. The duo placed 2-3 in the all-around against Prior Lake, each breaking 37 points in the same meet for the first time ever. Slayton won the floor exercise with a score of 9.45 and the vault with a 9.325. She also led the team with a second-place finish in the balance beam and placed third in the uneven bars.

Davenport won the bars with a sharp 9.65 and placed third in the vault, floor exercise and beam.

The Tigers produced four of the top five finishers in both the beam and vault. Rachel Kiminski and Abby Schwartz followed Slayton and Davenport with a 4-5 finish in the beam and Schwartz and Kyla Bauman were 4-5 finishers in the vault.

Schwartz added a fourth-place effort in the bars and a fifth-place score in the floor exercise on her way to a fourth-place all-around total of 35.725.

The Section 1AA Championships get underway at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, in Owatonna.