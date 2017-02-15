Wrestling: Tigers close out challenging regular season

The Tigers lost to Faribault 45-19 and South 48-29 to close out a 10-15 campaign that included a 2-7 mark in the South Suburban Conference. Of those 15 losses, 12 came to teams that were either ranked or on the state's honorable mention list.

"We knew this season would be a rebuilding season and have had a lot of wrestlers out with various injuries and illnesses," Farmington coach Chad Olson said. "That being said, we have had 28 wrestlers compete on the varsity this year. Seventeen of them will be back next season."

The Tigers were once again at their best in the lower weights Friday night. Chase Vought provided a pair of pins at 113 pounds. Luke Peterson scored a pin and a technical fall at 120 pounds. Trayton Anderson won by decision and forfeit at 126 pounds. Skyler Raymond scored a pin and a major decision at 132.

The Tigers will need wins from elsewhere in the lineup if they're going to get by Northfield in the Section 1AAA team tournament. They're seeded fourth and host the fifth-seeded Raiders (12-11) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Farmington High School.

The Section 1AAA individual tournament will be the following weekend at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Raymond (24-8) and Anderson (23-6) will be chasing return trips to Xcel Energy Center, while Peterson (19-3) will be vying for his first state individual berth after wrestling for the Tigers in the team tournament last winter. Olson said all of his wrestlers have the goal of reaching state.

"We have to fine tune some things the next two weeks so the wrestlers will be peaking at the individual section tournament," he added.