Swim and dive: Tigers triumph on Senior Night

The Tigers won eight out of 12 events and never trailed after opening the meet with a 1-3 finish from its top-two 200 medley relay teams. The foursome of seniors Ben Gunderson, Ian Alexander, Austin Kueck and Ethan Monroe teamed up for the opening victory.

The Tigers' fifth senior, Ryan Murphree, swam to second in the junior varsity 50 freestyle and anchored the JV 200 freestyle relay team to a runner-up finish, as well.

"What a fun meet. The boys swam some different events and really showed some strength," Farmington coach Ryan Hamen said. "Lakeville has a couple of strong swimmers that did very well, but overall, Farmington swim and dive rose to the occasion as we celebrated our Senior Night."

Gunderson and Kueck each went on to garner individual honors. Gunderson won the 500 freestyle, where he teamed up with Tanner Hubbard for a 1-2 finish, and Kueck swam to a 1-2 finish alongside Ben Moorlach in the 200 individual medley.

Later in the meet, Moorlach grabbed a gold medal of his own in the 100 freestyle.

Diver Seth Krause notched another victory in the 1-meter dive and also grabbed his first first-place finish in the 100 backstroke, winning by nearly four seconds.

Eric Heddinger added a first-place finish for the Tigers in the 50 freestyle and also contributed legs to the runner-up 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

Other second-place individual swims were turned in by Hubbard in the 200 freestyle, Kueck in the 100 butterfly and Gunderson in the 100 breaststroke.

The Tigers will be back in the water Feb. 23 and 25, in the Section 1AA Championships at the Rochester Recreation Center. Top finishers advance to the Class 2A state meet March 2-4.