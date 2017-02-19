Gymnastics: Davenport, Slayton shine at sections

The Tigers couldn’t quite keep pace with second-ranked Owatonna, but ran away with second place at the eight-team Section 1AA Championships in Owatonna. Seven different gymnasts provided counting scores as the team totaled 144.275 points.

“We were very close as a team to giving Owatonna a run for the title, but we had a fall on bars, and four on beam, so that set us pretty far behind,” Farmington coach Amanda Lund said. “I am incredibly proud of these girls. We have a long way since the beginning of the season and it is because they really learned how to work together as a team. You can't do well as a team with one or two all-stars, you have to have an entire roster that can deliver, and we had just that for sections.”

Davenport came up big on all four events as she qualified for state in the all-around for the second straight year. She won the uneven bars with a score of 9.525, placed second in the balance beam with a 9.3 and earned third in the floor exercise (9.3) and fourth in the vault (9.375).

Davenport ended up second in the all-around with a score of 37.5, just five-hundredths of a point off the pace of all-around champion Rebecca Olson of Owatonna. Davenport placed 12th in the all-around at state last season.

Slayton, a state qualifier in the uneven bars last winter, will compete at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion in the floor exercise and vault this year. She won the floor exercise at the section meet with a score of 9.6 and tied with Davenport for fourth in the vault.

“I’m super proud of both of them and all of their hard work,” Lund said.

Two other Farmington gymnasts earned top-six finishes. Abby Schwartz just missed a state berth with a fifth-place score of 8.925 in the uneven bars and Rachel Kiminski came in sixth at 9.05 in the balance beam.

Schwartz provided two other counting scores for the Tigers, as well. She scored a 9.175 in the floor exercise and a 9.075 in the vault. Morgan Grohoski added an 8.9 in the floor exercise, Olivia Grundman scored an 8.35 in the balance beam and Sam Kramer turned in an 8.825 in the vault.

Davenport and Slayton will be back in action at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion.

“They are both really hungry to do the best they can,” Lund said. “I am excited to see the results.”