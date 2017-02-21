Girls basketball: Tigers avenge earlier loss to Burnsville

The Tigers traveled to Burnsville and came out on top 73-65 against a Blaze team they lost to by 21 points a month earlier. They returned to Tiger Gym Friday night to host third-ranked Lakeville North and hung within 15 points against a Panther team they lost to by 28 last month.

The Burnsville game was especially-promising for Farmington High School coach Liz Carpentier, who saw her team adapt to Burnsville's physical play and score 30 more points than it did in the previous meeting.

"I was really proud of the way we responded to the physicality and the full-court pressure," she said. "We talked a lot about toughness because the first time we played them we didn't respond positively."

Molly Mogensen and Ellie Clayton dropped in 20 points apiece for the Tigers. Mogensen also hauled in 11 rebounds and grabbed seven assists. Kaitlin Winston turned in a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Sydney Blandin added 12 points.

Winston and Kamryn Corraro also worked together defensively to hold Burnsville in check in the paint.

"We locked down on defense and didn't let them score from the paint. It helped that Kaitlin Winston was back after her injury," Carpentier said. "We had great defensive presence in the paint between her and Kamryn Corraro."

The Tigers kept pace with Lakeville North for much of the first half Friday night before the Panthers pulled away for a 62-47 road win. Despite the outcome, Carpentier said her team had a much better approach than in the first meeting at North.

"The mental part of the game is so important. Last time we played North we got caught up in who we were playing. With younger, less experienced teams you have to keep instilling the importance of just going out to play, having confidence and executing our game plan. We did that this time."

Mogensen paced the Tigers with 16 points and also grabbed seven rebounds. Winston added 13 points and seven boards.

"The game came down to a few missed shots by us and a couple key threes for North. And North shot well from the free-throw line. I'm extremely proud of our mindset and effort this past week, hopefully we build off this going into the last week of conference play."

The Tigers (11-13) close out the regular season Friday, Feb. 24, at Tiger Gym when they host Rosemount.