Boys hockey: Reeling Tigers earn No. 3 seed in 1AA

The Tigers finished up at 8-16-1 overall and settled for seventh in the 10-team South Suburban Conference. They still earned a home game as the No. 3 seed in Section 1AA and host sixth-seeded Rochester John Marshall from the Big 9 Conference Thursday, Feb. 23. The puck drops at 7 p.m. Farmington won 6-2 when the two teams squared off in early December in Rochester.

Eastview pulled away with three unanswered goals in the second period of Saturday's contest. Jordan Martinsen had scored late in the first period to make it 1-1, and Mason Enright netted a power-play goal at the 15:01 mark of the third to make it a three-goal game. Landon Lancaster and Darby Grengs provided assists.

Farmington goaltender Gavin Enright withstood 12 Eastview power plays and finished with 25 saves.

Two days earlier, the Tigers made their final road trip of the regular season to Prior Lake and fell behind 3-1 in the first period in an eventual 6-2 loss.

Grengs and Josh Ask each got in the scoring column. Martinsen, Joe Wolters and James Seivert all provided assists.

Enright had another busy night and finished with 38 saves.