Boys hockey: South stops Tigers in semifinals

After Lakeville South started the game with 15 unanswered shots, the Tigers drew the score back even courtesy of goals by Josh Ask and Chase Johnson. From that point on, the Cougars out-shot the Tigers 30-7 and reeled off four unanswered goals to advance to the section finals.

“They’re a good hockey club. You have to give them credit,” first-year Farmington head coach Lee Goren said. “We played our best for the final 8-9 minutes of the first period and out-shot them 7-2. We were moving and initiating play, but they have a lot of good hockey players and a good, steady defensive core that made it hard to generate offense.”

Farmington’s Gavin Enright had another busy night in goal, stopping 43 South shots. Enright stopped 18 of 19 Rochester John Marshall shots in last Thursday’s Section 1AA tournament opener, leading the Tigers past the Rockets 3-1 at Schmitz-Maki Arena.

John Marshall was eyeing an upset early on, skating with a 1-0 lead in the second quarter until Jordan Martinsen scored a short-hander to tie the score. Luke Westfield and Tanner Sundt followed with goals in the third period to put the home team in front. Ethan Gauer assisted on both goals.

“I was proud of the way the kids competed,” Goren said. “With things that went on throughout the season, this was a resilient group. It was a big learning experience for everybody.”

The Tigers finished with a 9-17-1 record in Goren’s first season at the helm.

“When you look at our schedule, I think we played 13-14 games against teams that were either in the top 10 or 15 in the state. Our strength of schedule was extremely difficult,” Goren said. “Our hockey team from last year could compete with those teams. Not taking away from what our guys have done, but we weren’t that hockey team. Our guys worked hard and gave it their best most nights, but it was a real learning curve for us.”