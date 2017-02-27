The Tigers also earned the Academic Silver award for having a team GPA over 3.5.

Kueck will return to state with another year of experience in both the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle. He won the 200 freestyle at the section meet with a school-record time of 1 minute, 46.70 seconds and pulled away to a winning time of 4:48.42 in the 500 freestyle. He placed seventh in the 500 freestyle last season to earn all-state honors.

Gunderson placed second in the 100 freestyle in Rochester with a time of 48.52 seconds. He came back to earn fifth with a state-qualifying time against a talented field in the 100 backstroke. Gunderson’s 53.38 clocking broke his old school record by 24-hundredths of a second.

Krause, a freshman, qualified for state in the dive for the second year in a row with a fourth-place total of 324.40 points.

The Tigers totaled 10 other top-10 individual finishes, including two apiece from Eric Heddinger, Ben Moorlach, Ian Alexander and Noah Budde. Heddinger just missed state berths with a fourth-place finish in the 500 freestyle and a fifth-place swim in the 200 freestyle. Budde placed sixth and eighth, respectively, in the same two races.

Moorlach reached the finals and swam to eighth place in both the 100 freestyle and 200 individual medley. Alexander was seventh in the 100 freestyle and added a 10th-place finish in the 100 breaststroke.

Tanner Hubbard added an eighth-place swim in the 500 freestyle, giving the Tigers four of the top eight finishers in the event.

Ben Walz made it to the consolation finals in the 50 freestyle and placed 10th.

The Tigers’ top relay finish came in the 400 freestyle where they placed fourth, missing a state qualifying time by six-tenths of a second. The relay was comprised of Heddinger, Kueck, Moorlach and Gunderson.

Gunderson, Kueck and Krause will be in action starting Thursday, March 2, at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center. Krause will compete in the diving prelims beginning at 6 p.m. on March 2. The swimming prelims follow at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 3.