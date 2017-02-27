“The entire team wrestled really well,” Farmington coach Chad Olson said. “We had seven seeded wrestlers and six of them wrestled to or above their seed and Noah Berg was not seeded and placed.”

Anderson plowed his way through the competition at 113 pounds, picking up three quick pins to earn his second straight individual state berth. He finished fourth last winter and is seeded second this year, sporting a record of 27-6.

Raymond captured his first career section title by scoring two pins and a thrilling 6-4 finals victory at 132. He takes a 28-8 mark into Xcel Energy Center where he’s slated to take on the second-seeded wrestler in his weight class in the first round.

Peterson came back and earned an 8-0 major decision in his true second match to earn his first state individual berth. He won by pin and technical fall before losing an 11-5 decision in the 120-pound finals. Peterson sports a record of 22-5 heading into his first-round state match against the top-seeded wrestler in his bracket.

Three other Farmington wrestlers earned fourth-place finishes in Rochester: Austin Hamel, Mac Kukowski and RyLee Raddatz. Hamel lost two decisions to the eventual third-place finisher at 126 pounds, but in between won two matches by pin and another by technical fall. Kukowski and Raddatz also overcame opening losses with back-to-back wins to get back to their third-place matches.

The individual portion of the Class 3A state meet begins at 1 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.