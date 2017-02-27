Gymnastics: Davenport, Schlie, Slayton shine at state meet

Farmington’s Amanda Davenport and Lauren Slayton and Rosemount’s Josey Schlie all achieved top-10 finishes in action at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion.

“Overall, the girls performed really well. They channeled nerves and adrenaline in a positive way instead of letting it overcome them,” Farmington coach Amanda Lund said.

Davenport, the lone senior in the group, closed out her career by breaking her own school record with an all-around score of 37.65 points. She was at her best in the vault where her score of 9.5125 was the best mark in the meet among all-arounders.

Davenport turned in identical 13th-place finishes in her other three events, with scores of 9.45 in the floor exercise, 9.25 in the balance beam and 9.45 in the uneven bars. The scores contributed to what turned out to be a seventh-place finish in the all-around competition.

“It was a bittersweet day because it was Amanda’s last high school competition, and our last time coaching her, but it was filled with so much pride and excitement for her and her future,” Lund said.

Schlie was back in the all-around for the fifth year in a row and finished ninth out of 32 competitors. Her best performance of the day came in the floor exercise where her energetic and routine earned a 9.625, good for third place. She also placed 13th in the vault and 20th in the uneven bars.

Schlie’s lone slip-up came in the balance beam where she had a rare fall, costing her in the neighborhood of half a point. With the routine’s degree of difficulty, she still earned a score of 9.1.

“She has never fallen on that skill,” Rosemount coach Jason Passeri said. “She hits that and she is beam state champ and third in the all-around. She still had a great meet.”

Slayton, also a junior, competed for the Tigers in two events in her second career state trip. She was at her best in the floor exercise where she scored a 9.5 to place ninth out of 32 gymnasts. Slayton added an 18th-place 9.375 in the vault.

“Lauren is looking forward to next season, and I have a feeling she is going to do big things in the future for FHS gymnastics and I cannot wait,” Lund said.