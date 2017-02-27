Search
    Stikey Notes (Feb. 27): Hockey, gymnastics compete at state, swimmers and wrestlers on deck

    By Matt Steichen Today at 3:40 p.m.
    • It was a busy weekend of high school sports and our local Tigers and Irish came away with more than their share of accomplishments. The Farmington girls hockey team started things out with a 4-1 loss to eventual champion Edina last Thursday at Xcel Energy Center, but came back to win its next two games to place fifth in Class 2A. Meanwhile, the Farmington and Rosemount swim teams were qualifying three swimmers and two divers for the upcoming Class 2A state meet, and the Farmington wrestling team was advancing three wrestlers to Class 3A state. On Saturday night, the Tigers and Irish both sent individuals to compete at the state gymnastics meet and all three turned in top-10 finishes. Kudos to the MSHSL audio person who played Bob Dylan’s Forever Young over the public address system at the U of M Sports Pavilion.
  • North Dakota State's Payton Otterdahl, a former Rosemount football, track and wrestling standout, was named The Summit League Men's Indoor Track & Field Athlete of the Week for his performance at the UND Indoor Tune-Up on Feb. 18. He extended his own school record with a first-place toss in the weight throw. He ranks 23rd in the nation in the event. On Saturday, Otterdahl placed third in the shot put in helping the Bison win the Summit League title.
  • Otterdahl’s former Rosemount and NDSU teammate Brandt Berghuis is now a throws coach for the Concordia Moorhead track and field team.
  • Rosemount graduates Grant and Luke VanOverbeke are off to a fast start for the Rockhurst University men’s lacrosse team. Grant has 11 goals and 10 assists and Luke has 11 goals and seven assists for the 5-0 Hawks.
  • Another former Irish standout, Rachel Schow, helped the University of Minnesota women’s track team place fourth at the Big 10 Indoor Championships. Schow ran a leg of the Gophers’ fourth-place 4x400 relay in Geneva, Ohio.
  • Four former Rosemount distance standouts competed in their conference meets over the weekend. Trevor Capra placed eighth in the 3,000-meter run at the Summit League Indoor with a time of 8:33. He came back a day later and placed fourth in the 5,000 in 14:45.87. Calvin Lehn finished fourth in the 5,000 for St. Olaf College at the MIAC Indoor Championships. Lehn and Alex Berhe came in 4-7 in the MIAC 3,000. Cody Sedbrook placed seventh in the 5,000 for the University of Minnesota Duluth at the NSIC Indoor Championships.
  • Rosemount graduate Garrett Goetz hit the game-winning shot for the St. John’s University men’s basketball team last Thursday in its 80-78 win over top-seeded University of St. Thomas in the MIAC tournament. St. John’s went on to lose the MIAC championship game to Bethel University 79-75 on Saturday. Goetz started all 28 games this season and averaged 7.2 points, 3.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds.
  • St. Thomas came out on top in the women’s tournament where it defeated Gustavus Adolphus over the weekend to continue a perfect 27-0 season. Farmington graduate Sofia Chadwick has played in nine games for the Tommies.
  • The Winona State women’s basketball team advanced to the NSIC tournament semifinals by defeating Augustana (SD) 82-76 on Saturday. Rosemount alum Liz Evenocheck scored nine points in the tournament win. Former Irish cross country and basketball teammate Hannah Grim finished the regular season averaging a team-high 14.7 points per game for the Palm Beach Atlantic women’s basketball team.
  • Speaking of high-scoring Irish basketball players, twin brothers Luke and Alec Loehr combined for 60 points in Friday night’s win over Farmington. I have no data to back this up, but I would bet it’s the most points scored in game by twins in school history, and quite possibly in state history.
  • On the topic of basketball accomplishments, Farmington’s Molly Mogensen posted the rare high school triple-double in the Tigers’ 67-62 upset of fourth-ranked Apple Valley last Tuesday. Mogensen scored 17 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and handed out 10 assists. Between Mogensen and Rosemount’s Maddy Olson, who will play at Minnesota State Mankato next season, this sports editor has witnessed some top-notch point guard play the last couple years.
  • Both schools featured some stellar distance swimmers over the weekend at their respective section meets. Farmington brought in four of the top eight 500 freestylers in Section 1AA and Rosemount featured three of the top 10 in 3AA. Farmington all-stater Austin Kueck led the way.
  • Speaking of talented Farmington swimmers, Tiger alum and former all-stater Kaitlyn O’Reilly recently helped the Naval Academy women’s swim team to another Patriot League title. The Navy women have now won six league titles in a row and 16 of 26 since they joined. O’Reilly won an individual conference title in the 200 backstroke.
  • Another former Tiger, Victor Gliva, now wrestling for Augsburg College, advanced to nationals by winning his West Regional meet. Augsburg won the DIII West Regional as Gliva improved his record to 27-4. NCAA Division III National Championships are March 10-11 at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, Wis.
