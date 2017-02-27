Stikey Notes (Feb. 27): Hockey, gymnastics compete at state, swimmers and wrestlers on deck
- It was a busy weekend of high school sports and our local Tigers and Irish came away with more than their share of accomplishments. The Farmington girls hockey team started things out with a 4-1 loss to eventual champion Edina last Thursday at Xcel Energy Center, but came back to win its next two games to place fifth in Class 2A. Meanwhile, the Farmington and Rosemount swim teams were qualifying three swimmers and two divers for the upcoming Class 2A state meet, and the Farmington wrestling team was advancing three wrestlers to Class 3A state. On Saturday night, the Tigers and Irish both sent individuals to compete at the state gymnastics meet and all three turned in top-10 finishes. Kudos to the MSHSL audio person who played Bob Dylan’s Forever Young over the public address system at the U of M Sports Pavilion.