Wrestling: Anderson, Raymond reach Xcel podium

Trayton Anderson and Skyler Raymond both reached the podium in their second career state appearances and freshman Luke Peterson showed he belonged in matches against two of the state’s top wrestlers in his first career state trip.

“They all had outstanding weekends,” Farmington coach Chad Olson said. “All three wrestled their best matches of the season during the tournament.”

Anderson, a sophomore, improved on his fourth-place finish a season ago by placing second at 113 pounds. Seeded second, he won his first three matches by 14-1 major decision, 5-2 decision and 10-2 major decision before falling to a Shakopee wrestler in the finals. Anderson finished the season with a record of 30-7, with three of those losses coming to state champions and three others coming against fellow all-state wrestlers.

“Trayton had a great tournament and season, dominating his way into the finals,” Olson said.

Anderson ran his career record to 80-30.

Raymond, a senior, reached a final total of 91 career wins by going 4-2 over the weekend in St. Paul. He entered his second career state meet unseeded at 132 pounds, but ended up knocking off a second-seeded wrestler from Apple Valley and a sixth-seeded St. Paul Harding wrestler. Raymond pulled off both upsets via decisions that came down to a single point.

Raymond closed out the tournament with a pin to earn fifth place. The victory closed out a 31-10 senior season.

“I am so proud of how Skyler finished. He prepared for this tournament all season. He won almost every conditioning drill all season and is the only wrestler to not miss a single practice or drill all season,” Olson said. “That was reflected this weekend, he finished as strong as almost any wrestler I have coached at the state tournament!”

Peterson went 0-2 in his state debut at 120 pounds. He drew the eventual state champion in the first round and then faced the eventual fifth-place wrestler in his second match, which he lost by 11-8 decision.

“The eight points that Luke scored were the most points scored on that wrestler in the tournament,” Olson said. “Luke went toe to toe with two of the best wrestlers in his weight and competed at a high level!”

Peterson finished the season with a record of 22-7.