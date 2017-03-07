The schools competed in a combined eight individual events at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center and only one athlete was able to break into the top 19.

“Just being at this state meet was being a part of history… This was the fastest state meet I’ve ever seen since I’ve been a part of Minnesota swimming,” Rosemount coach Jake Kemna said.

Irish dive Stephen Satnik was the top area finisher, placing seventh in the 1-meter dive. The senior totaled 266.10 points with his first eight dives and moved up to 375.35 after 11 dives, leaving him just over a point out of sixth and earning him all-state honors. His 12 points placed the Irish 29th out of 41 point-scoring teams.

“Stephen had the meet of his life at state,” Kemna said. “He had a great first eight dives and on Saturday he nailed his dives and moved up into seventh.”

Junior Grant Toenges represented the Irish in two events at state. He opened by swimming to 23rd place in the 100 butterfly and came back to best his section time in the 100 backstroke and place 20th.

“I couldn’t be happier with how the meet and this season ended up,” Kemna said. “I’m already looking forward to next year.”

A diver also led Farmington, with freshman Seth Krause placing 20th in his second straight state meet appearance.

A couple of standout seniors — Austin Kueck and Ben Gunderson — closed out their careers by swimming in multiple events. Kueck placed 21st in the 500 freestyle and 23rd in the 200 freestyle, and Gunderson swam to 22nd in the 100 backstroke and 23rd in the 100 freestyle.

“The finish for all of them wasn’t what we had hoped for, but they represented well and I am proud of all these guys,” Farmington coach Ryan Hamen said. “Austin and Ben have finished their chapter in Farmington swimming, but what they have added to our team will not be forgotten. These two have put in the time and have demonstrated what Farmington swim and dive strives to be.”