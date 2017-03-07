Steffes, Sprang are Athena Award nominees

Steffes has earned a scholarship to Butler University where she will play lacrosse and plans to major in health care and business.

Gabby Sprang is Rosemount High School’s 2017 Athena Award winner. Sprang is a five-time letterwinner in softball and was selected as all-state first team in 2015 and all-state second team in 2016. She was also named all-conference in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and honorable mention as an eighth-grader. Sprang was named all-section four straight years from 2013-16 and has been a Gatorade Player of the Year nominee the last three years. Flo-Softball ranks her No. 3 on their top 100 list of graduating 2017 seniors.

Sprang will be attending the University of Tennessee in the fall.

All recipients of the 2017 St. Paul Athena Award will be honored at a luncheon Wednesday, April 19.