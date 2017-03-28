Boys track preview: New faces fill Farmington roster

“My goal is that we can give these kids a successful season and hook them in for the long haul. It takes time and effort to reach elite status in track and field. If we can show them where they will end up as upperclassmen, and keep them interested in making smart choices, it will be a great season,” Lippold said. “Our goal as a staff is to make them better people; stronger; faster; smarter, so that they can succeed in all that they do. Creating better habits which will help develop a winning culture here at Farmington.”

The Tigers do have a few veteran returning athletes to count on, led by all-section and all-conference 300 hurdler Alexander Hall. He will be a key part of the team’s sprint relays, along with Maurice Houston, who was second on the team with an 11.5 100-meter time last spring. Makaia Childress, Colton Ralidak and Alijah Moe also figure to be among the squad’s top sprinters.

“We should field some strong sprint relays if we can stay healthy. We have speed in our third and fourth runners, many of those kids are in their first year of high school track,” Lippold said. “They have a lot to learn in the early part of the season to help our relays become contenders.”

Returning in the 4x800 relay is Jaryn Newbrough, who ran a leg of the event for the Tigers at last season’s state meet. The team has qualified for state in the event four years in a row and will try to reload it again this season with returners like Regan Sevenich and freshman Aaron Kruse.

Freshman distance runners Noah Revels and Caden Speikers are also back to compete in everything from the 800 to 3,200 after making the varsity team as eighth-graders.

Dylan Cole and Andrew Domick are back to provide experience in the pole vault. Some promising new high jumpers and a slew of first-year throwers comprise most of the rest of the lineup in the field events.

“We have more than twice as many throwers. They’re all very strong in the weight room, just a few tweaks and technique things away from being varsity throwers,” Lippold said.

The Tigers host their first outdoor meet Thursday, April 13, at Tiger Stadium.