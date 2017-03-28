Girls track preview: Talented trio to lead Tigers

Lauren Peterson, Anna Fenske and Emma Record all return for a Tiger squad that came on strong after an eighth-place finish at the conference meet and a sixth-place showing at the True Team section to place fourth at the section meet.

“We hope to improve on our True Team, conference and section finishes from last year,” Farmington coach Tom Hart said. “Our goal is to always qualify as many athletes for the state meet as possible in as many events as possible. The ladies have been working extremely hard these first two weeks. We have a long season ahead of us that we need to stay healthy for and continue to improve.”

Another state meet berth is certainly on the radar for Fenske and Peterson. The duo is coming off a fall season where it ran away for a 1-2 finish at the Class 2A state cross-country meet and went on to place at regionals and qualify for multiple national meets. Peterson placed third in the 1,600 at the state track meet last spring in a school-record time and Fenske placed seventh in both the 1,600 and 3,200 as a seventh-grader.

Record is back to lead the Tigers in the sprints after a junior season where she qualified for state in both the 100 and 200. Her highest state finish came in the 200 where she came in 10th. Other returning sprinters include Madeline Hertaus, Sam Kramer, Lexi Bray and Abby Schwartz.

Adding depth behind Peterson and Fenske in the middle-distance and distance races are returning letterwinners Victoria Almquist, Shannon McKnight, Emma Merricks, Shannon Newman, Sophia Hart, Maleah Scott and Kelsey Thelen.

Rachel Kiminski is back to provide experience in the hurdles and Erika Rotvold returns in the throwing events.

The rest of the Farmington roster is comprised of a group of over 50 newcomers. Among them are state gymnastics qualifiers Amanda Davenport and Lauren Slayton, and cross-country runner Lauren McGregor.

The Tigers make their outdoor debut Thursday, April 13 in a five-team meet at Prior Lake.