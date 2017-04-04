Boys lacrosse preview: Tigers working on mental game

In the off-season the Tigers had a book club. They got together and read the book Mind Gym: An Athlete's Guide to Inner Excellence. They have also hired a yoga instructor.

“After my time with the program last year, I know the skill is there. A lot of the gaps seem to be in mental preparation, and that can be as important as physical preparation,” Dunnigan said. “You still obviously do the Xs and Os and we have our traditional practices, but we’re going to put more effort into the mental preparation.”

The Tigers only return eight varsity regulars from last year’s team that finished with a record of 8-8, but several of them were top scoring threats. Nick Hinnenkamp returns after finishing among the South Suburban Conference point leaders, scoring 28 goals and handing out 12 assists. Fellow attacker Dante Buck (18 points) also returns, as does Quinn Rudrud, who showed some promise last season as a freshman.

Scoring could also come from the midfield position. Nick Klotz is back after scoring 29 points last season. Tyler Wenck (22 points) and Thomas Fogarty (21 points) also return to provide experience and solid faceoff skills at midfield.

“All those guys have been good offensive players for us,” Dunnigan said. “Nick was close to being a conference leader last season and we play in a tough conference, so we’re excited about what he can do.”

Tommy Carey will once again anchor what figures to be a young defensive group. Dayton Buck gained some experience at the position last spring.

Cam Rudrud, last year’s junior varsity team goaltender, looks to be the leading candidate to take over in net this season.

“He’s a pretty strong goalie. He has a lot of natural talent and we’re excited to see him develop,” Dunnigan said.

The Tigers open the season April 13 against an Owatonna team they defeated in the section playoffs last season.

“It will be a good challenge for us to kick off the season,” Dunnigan said.