Baseball: Aggressive Tigers walk off with opener

The Tigers stole four bases, the last of which moved Mikey Fredrickson into scoring position in the seventh inning and allowed him to come home on Brock Mogensen’s walk-off single.

“The guys adjusted as the game went along and did a great job executing our plays and looking to be aggressive,” Farmington coach Jon Graff said. “Four steals is the most we’ve had in a game in a long time. We have a ton of team speed and can really put pressure on the other team’s defense.”

The Tigers also pressured New Prague into five errors, including three in the bottom of the sixth when they overcame a 4-2 deficit by plating four runs. Michael Nezerka walked and scored in the sixth and also went 2 for 2 at the plate. Mogensen also contributed two of the team’s nine hits.

“This was a great test for our guys as we had six guys getting their first at bats at the varsity level. I was impressed with how they did,” Graff said. “There were times when New Prague struck back that our guys could have folded, but we didn’t as we answered right back.”

The late rally made a winner of relief pitcher Brady Bean, who allowed five runs (two earned) on four hits over the final two innings. Zach Jakubowsky was solid in his first start, limiting New Prague to one run and striking out four over five innings.

“He came out and did exactly what we thought he would do,” Graff said. “He had a great mound presence and command.”

Jakubowsky, Fredrickson, Bean, Adam Weed and Trevor Wright each had one hit apiece for the Tigers, who open South Suburban Conference play Monday at Apple Valley.