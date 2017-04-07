Boys hockey: Goren steps down after one season

Coming off the program’s first trip to the state tournament in 16 years, the Tigers finished with a record of 9-17-1 in Goren’s first season as a high school head coach.

“We were who we were. I couldn’t put my hockey skates on and play hockey. I had a hockey team that lost 12 seniors from a state tournament team. We weren’t who we were the previous year, I saw that real early,” Goren said. “We had a lot of sophomores and juniors that made leaps and bounds and improved throughout the year. We had a few seniors who wouldn’t buy in and would do different things, but the majority of it I really enjoyed.”

Goren said he looks forward to spending more time with his 9- and 6-year old sons, but he also said he has been in talks with other high school teams about coaching again next winter.

“I enjoy coaching hockey and I will do it again in the future. Other high school teams have already reached out to me,” Goren said. “I’d like to be there Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays when my kids are playing and maybe be on the ice with them and maybe be more involved with their association in Rosemount.”

Goren, who was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba and now lives in Rosemount, finished his 13-year professional hockey career in 2013. He was drafted 63rd overall in the 1997 NHL Draft by the Boston Bruins and played in 67 career NHL games, collecting five goals and four assists while playing for the Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers and Vancouver Canucks. After his time in the NHL and AHL, he played professionally in Germany, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland.

Goren also played collegiately for the University of North Dakota from 1997 to 2000 and and was named all-WCHA and all-tournament while leading the Fighting Sioux to a national championship.