Baseball: Bean blanks Eagan, 8-0

The Tigers scored runs in four of the first five innings as they put an end to their two-game slide with an 8-0 shutout of the Wildcats. Earlier in the week they trailed Apple Valley 7-0 after three and gave up four runs in the first inning on the road at Prior Lake.

“It was a great way to end the week. Things were clicking in all facets of the game, but it started with our pitching as it does so many times” Farmington coach Jon Graff said. “Brady Bean pitched such a good game. He didn’t reach a three-ball count until the sixth inning and was in control the whole time and the defense played great behind him.”

Bean held Eagan to four hits while striking out two batters and walking just one over six innings. Zach Jakubowsky finished the Wildcats off with a 1-2-3 seventh inning.

The Tigers led 1-0 after an inning thanks to Adam Weed, who led off the frame with a single and scored on an error. Weed singled again in the third inning and scored on cleanup hitter Sam Wilson’s RBI double.

The Tiger offense put up just seven hits, but drew five walks, took advantage of two Eagan errors and swiped five bases. Weed and Wilson each accounted for two of the steals.

A day earlier, the Tigers dropped an 8-2 contest at Prior Lake. Mikey Fredrickson supplied two of the team’s seven hits and Brock Mogensen hit an RBI single that made it 2-0 in the top of the first inning.

Prior Lake responded by pushing across four runs against Tiger starter Mitch Fox in the bottom of the first inning. Fox allowed five runs over the first three innings, but only two of them were earned. Hunter Conrad gave up two more runs in the fourth and Michael Nezerka gave up one more over the final two innings.

It took until the seventh inning for Farmington to get on the board in last Tuesday’s 7-2 road loss at Apple Valley. Conrad drove in the first run and came around to score the second. Weed and Bean each contributed a pair of the Tigers’ seven hits.

Jakubowsky started on the mound and gave up seven runs in the first 2 1/3 innings. Mason Spencer and Reed Collins combined for 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

“Unfortunately we weren’t quite as sharp tonight as we were in our first game,” Graff said. “Then we pressed a bit against a really good pitcher and it backfired a bit. It was a great learning experience as we still have a very young team.”

The Tigers (2-2) host Eastview for their third conference game of the week Thursday, April 20, in Farmington. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.